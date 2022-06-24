Senators urge US role in probe of Abu Akleh’s killing

'It is clear that neither of the parties on the ground trust the other to conduct a credible investigation'

A group of Democratic senators called on President Joe Biden on Thursday to ensure direct US involvement in a probe of the killing of the Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh.

The 24 lawmakers urged “a thorough and transparent investigation under US auspices” into the shooting death of Akleh last month, a Palestinian-American who was covering an Israeli raid in the West Bank.

Israeli-Palestinian tensions have heightened over recriminations between the two sides over the incident.

"It is clear that neither of the parties on the ground trust the other to conduct a credible and independent investigation," wrote the lawmakers, led by Sen. Chris Van Hollen, in a letter to Biden, who is due to visit Israel in July.

A spokesperson for the White House National Security Council said the US would not conduct an official probe, but urged Israel and the West Bank’s Palestinian Authority (PA) to share evidence.

The PA said in late May that its investigation showed Abu Akleh was shot by an Israeli soldier in a “deliberate murder.” While a probe published by The New York Times found "the bullet that killed Abu Akleh was fired from the location of the Israeli military convoy,” it noted that there was no evidence of it being deliberate.

Israel’s military said shortly after Abu Akleh’s killing that the accidental shot could have been by one of its soldiers or a Palestinian militant, and “unless the bullet is handed over, it is impossible to determine which side fired the fatal shot.”