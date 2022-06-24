US: Gun safety bill ‘not a cure-all’

US Senate passes gun safety bill, even as Supreme Court broadly expands gun rights

US senators advanced a bipartisan package of modest gun safety measures on Thursday addressing the epidemic of gun violence convulsing the country, even as a Supreme Court ruling broadly expanded gun rights.

The landmark court ruling and the Senate action on gun safety highlights the deep divide over firearms in the United States, weeks after mass shootings in Texas and New York left over 30 people dead, including 19 children.

Approved in a 65-33 vote, the Senate bill proposes new firearms restrictions and billions of dollars in mental health and school security funding.

It is the first significant gun control legislation to pass in three decades, in a country with the highest gun ownership per capita in the world and the highest annual rate of mass shootings among wealthy nations.

"This bipartisan legislation will help protect Americans. Kids in schools and communities will be safer because of it," US President Joe Biden said following the vote.

The modest bill would also tighten background checks for would-be gun purchasers convicted of domestic violence or significant crimes as juveniles.

"This is not a cure-all for the ways gun violence affects our nation, but it is a long-overdue step in the right direction," Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1540161865782796289 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Earlier on Thursday, the US Supreme Court struck down New York’s limits on carrying concealed handguns outside one’s home, ruling Americans have a constitutional right to carry in public for self-defense.

Democrats warned that the ruling could have dire consequences for gun safety nationwide.

More than 20,800 people were killed in gun violence in the US in 2022, including through homicide and suicide, according to the Gun Violence Archive.