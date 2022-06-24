Biden laments 'tragic error' on abortion by 'extreme' Supreme Court

'It's a realization of an extreme ideology and a tragic error by the Supreme Court in my view'

President Joe Biden said the U.S. Supreme Court decision on Friday to overturn the constitutional right to abortion was a "sad day" that will deny women in America control of their own destiny.

"It's a sad day for the court and the country," Biden said in a White House speech.

By overturning the 1973 landmark Roe vs. Wade decision that protected abortion rights, he said, "let’s be very clear the health and life of women in this nation are now at risk."

Roe v. Wade, he said, "reaffirmed basic principles of equality, that women have the power to control their own destiny."

Biden said there were few things he could do by executive order, and called on Congress to restore abortion rights with a federal law, and voters to elect lawmakers and state leaders who would protect those rights.

"It's a realization of an extreme ideology and a tragic error by the Supreme Court in my view."