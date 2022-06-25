Some fear rollback of LGBTQ+, other rights after US abortion ruling

'When we lose one right that we have relied on and enjoyed, other rights are at risk'

The US Supreme Court’s ruling that allows individual states to ban abortion sparked fears among LGBTQ+ advocates who worry that the decision could lead to a rollback of legal protections for same-sex relationships and marriage.

In a separate, concurring opinion to the top court’s ruling to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision, Justice Clarence Thomas said the court should review other precedents – including rulings on same-sex marriage, gay sex, and contraception.

The ruling “means that you can’t look to the Supreme Court as an impartial arbiter of constitutional rights because they’re acting more as culture warriors,” said Lawrence Gostin, a professor of medicine at Georgetown University, AP News reported.

Abortion opponents, though, celebrating the potential for states to ban the practice after nearly 50 years of being prevented to do so, argued that the case did not have further-reaching implications.

“Today is about this horrifying invasion of privacy… when we lose one right that we have relied on and enjoyed, other rights are at risk,” said Jim Obergefell, the plaintiff in the landmark ruling legalizing same-sex marriage.

While other factors could protect the rulings on birth control and LGBTQ+ rights, AP News noted that a sharp increase in anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric in the United States and opposition to birth control are causes for concern.

“It’s all interconnected… birth control and abortion are both types of health care that help people have bodily autonomy,” said Mara Gandal-Power, director of birth control access for the National Women’s Law Center.

“I’m very concerned about where this is going.”