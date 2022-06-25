'Lives will be saved': Biden signs 'significant' US gun control law

Biden admits the compromise bill 'doesn't do everything I want'

President Joe Biden on Saturday signed into law the first significant federal bill on gun safety in decades, saying that while it falls short of what's really needed it will "save lives."

The bill includes provisions to help states keep guns out of the hands of those deemed to be a danger to themselves or others and blocks gun sales to those convicted of abusing unmarried intimate partners.

“Lives will be saved,” Biden said at the White House. Citing the families of shooting victims, the president said, “Their message to us was to do something. Well today, we did.”

Biden said the compromise hammered out by a bipartisan group of senators “doesn’t do everything I want” but “it does include actions I’ve long called for that are going to save lives.”

The bill does not ban sales of assault-style rifles or high-capacity magazines.