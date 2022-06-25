Pelosi recites Israeli poem in wake of SCOTUS abortion ruling

Pelosi previously recited Ehud Manor’s poem 'I Have No Other Land' after Jan 6

In an emotional response to a controversial Supreme Court ruling rolling back reproductive rights in the United States, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi quoted an Israeli poem which she previously recited in the wake of the January 6 Capitol attack.

Pelosi, a Democrat, cast blame on former Republican president Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell, the top Republican in the Senate, for a decision that gives American women in 2022 "less freedom than their mothers"; like President Joe Biden, she vowed to campaign on abortion in November congressional elections.

In a press conference at the Capitol, she recited Ehud Manor’s poem “I Have No Other Land” (“Ein Li Eretz Aheret” in Hebrew).

“I have no other country even though my land is burning. Only a word in Hebrew penetrates my veins and my soul, with an aching body and with a hungry heart,” she read.

“Here is my home. I will not be silent, for my country has changed her face,” Pelosi recited, repeating the phrase “my country has changed her face.”

“I shall not give up on her. I will remind her and sing into her ears until she opens her eyes."

She also quoted the poem during a speech last year after the House of Representatives overwhelmingly approved $1 billion in emergency funding for Israel's Iron Dome missile defense system.

"I recall the words of the great Israeli poet Ehud Manor when he said 'I can't keep silent. In light of how my country has changed, her face won't quit trying to remind her in her ears. I'll sing my cries until she opens her eyes.'"