Kyiv will receive advanced medium to long range surface-to-air-missile defense system

The White House is expected to announce the purchase of an advanced medium to long range surface-to-air missile defense system for Ukraine, according to sources.

The US administration is also said to reveal other security assistance to Kyiv, such as additional artillery ammunition and counter-battery radars, Reuters reported, citing a source familiar with the situation. Ukraine has previously asked for the missile defense system known as NASAMS, which allows the weapons to hit targets more than 100 miles away. Using the system would require the troops to undergo special training, sources told CNN.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky is set to virtually address on Monday US President Joe Biden and other G7 leaders, who are currently meeting in Germany for a summit, where Russia’s invasion of Ukraine became one of the main topics.

Last week, Washington announced an additional $450m in military assistance for Ukraine, including four multiple launch rocket systems and artillery ammunition. Earlier in June, Biden agreed to provide Kyiv with $1b worth of military aid.

The package would provide Ukraine with advanced rocket systems that can strike long-range targets, which Kyiv has long been asking for. It also includes counter fire and air surveillance radars, Javelin anti-tank missiles, anti-armor weapons and ammunition.

However, another initiative to sell armable drones to Ukraine was recently put on hold amid concerns that it could create security risk for the US if the equipment with surveillance system was obtained by the Russian army.