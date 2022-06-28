Texas: At least 46 migrants found dead in 18-wheeler

The grim discovery is one of the worst disasters involving migrants in the United States in recent years

At least 46 migrants were found dead on Monday in and around a tractor-trailer that was abandoned on the roadside on the outskirts of the Texas city of San Antonio.

The grim discovery was one of the worst disasters involving migrants in the United States in recent years - and came five years after a similar deadly incident in the same central Texas city, a few hours from the Mexican border.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1541578689015681025 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

"At this time we have processed approximately 46 bodies that have been triaged and tagged and declared deceased," San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood told reporters.

He said that 16 people were transported to the hospital alive and conscious - 12 adults and four children.

There were no initial details on the age or nationality of the deceased.

"The patients that we saw were hot to the touch, they were suffering from heat stroke, heat exhaustion, no signs of water in the vehicle, it was a refrigerated tractor-trailer but there was no visible working A/C unit on that rig," Hood said.

Officials said three people were in custody over the incident.

San Antonio, which lies some 150 miles from the US-Mexico border, is a major transit route for people smugglers. It has also been gripped by a record-breaking recent heat wave, and temperatures in the area hit 103 degrees Fahrenheit on Monday.

The vehicle was found on a road near Highway I-35, a major US artery that stretches all the way to the border with Mexico.

According to San Antonio police chief William McManus, authorities were first alerted by an emergency call Monday evening.

"A worker who works in one of the buildings up here behind me heard a cry for help," he told reporters, "came out to investigate, found a trailer with the doors partially open, opened them up to take a look, and found a number of deceased individuals inside."

He said the probe was turned over to the federal Department of Homeland Security.