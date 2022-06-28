Trump tried to force limo to Capitol on day of riot: White House aide

'I'm the effing president, take me up to the Capitol now'

Former US president Donald Trump tried to take the steering wheel from his Secret Service limousine driver in a bid to join the crowd marching on the US Capitol, a top aide in his administration testified Tuesday.

Trump got into his car after addressing his supporters at a rally near the White House on January 6, 2021, Cassidy Hutchinson told a congressional panel, and was told he couldn't be with his supporters who were gathering ahead of the protest that turned into a deadly insurrection.

"I'm the effing president, take me up to the Capitol now," Trump said, according to Hutchinson, who said the story was relayed to her by another administration official.

White House counsel Pat Cipollone had voiced legal concerns about Trump marching to the Capitol alongside his supporters, Hutchinson said.

"We're going to get charged with every crime imaginable if we make that happen," Hutchinson said that Cipollone warned.

Hutchinson, a former top White House aide with unique access to Trump and the inner workings of the West Wing, was testifying at the sixth June hearing of the House committee probing the attack on the US Capitol.

An executive assistant to Trump's chief of staff Mark Meadows, she was a central figure in the White House around the period of the insurrection on January 6 last year.

In some of the most explosive testimony from the hearings so far, Hutchinson said Trump and some of his top lieutenants were aware of the possibility of violence ahead of the attack -- contradicting claims that the assault was spontaneous and had nothing to do with the administration .