Man who sold gun to Texas synagogue hostage-taker pleads guilty

The hostage crisis ended in the death of the kidnapper

The man who sold Malik Faisal Akram the gun he used to kidnap hostages in a Texas synagogue pleaded guilty on Friday to being a felon in possession of a firearm, state officials announced.

Henry “Michael” Dwight Williams, 32, sold a gun to British-born Islamist extremist Akram, 44, who was shot dead by the FBI during a 10-hour siege in a synagogue the small town of Colleyville. His four hostages, including a rabbi, were all freed unharmed.

“This defendant, a convicted felon, had no business carrying – much less buying and selling – firearms. Whether he suspected his buyer would use the gun to menace a community of faith is legally irrelevant: In the US, convicted felons cannot possess firearms,” said US Attorney Chad Meacham.

“The Justice Department is committed to prosecuting those who violate our nation’s federal firearm laws, which are designed to keep guns from falling into the hands of dangerous offenders. We are grateful to the FBI, which sprang into action as soon as the synagogue hostage crisis began, and to the agents who worked tirelessly to track the weapon from Mr. Akram to the defendant.”

“Tireless days of nonstop investigation revealed the connection of Mr. Akram to Mr. Williams, we are grateful to the many law enforcement agencies and personnel that traced the weapon’s nefarious source,” said Dallas FBI Special Agent in Charge Matthew DeSarno.

“We are fortunate to be able to celebrate the brave actions of the hostages and will continue to support Congregation Beth Israel and the Jewish community in their process of healing.”