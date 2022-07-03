ADL offers synagogues tools to combat antisemitism

'Kulanu will provide synagogues with the ability to work together to educate people about antisemitism'

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) launched a new program to support synagogues combating antisemitism, the Jewish non-governmental organization said in a statement.

The new program is called Kulanu, meaning “all of us” in Hebrew, and it is an eight-month program, offering selected synagogues “exclusive” access to different tools, including insights, webinars, and to be part of a community of practice to address hate against Jews.

“With antisemitic incidents on the rise across the United States, we have to empower Jewish communities to mobilize and take action against antisemitism and hate,” Jonathan A. Greenblatt, ADL CEO and National Director, stated.

“Kulanu will provide synagogues with the ability to work together to educate people about antisemitism and support work to build safer and more inclusive communities.”

The program was the outcome of a six-month pilot project, developed by ADL and the Union for Reform Judaism that involved 18 congregations across the United States.

“Through this pilot, Temple Sinai was exposed to research showing that educating our communities and building bridges is our number one tool to help fight antisemitism,” Rabbi Richard S. Rheins, the senior rabbi at Temple Sinai in Denver, and one of the congregations involved in the pilot, said.

The United States has faced a rise in antisemitism, with the average number of antisemitic incidents being ten per day in 2021, a report by the World Zionist Organization revealed.

The main incidents were crimes such as graffiti, vandalism, desecration, however, physical and verbal threats and violence comprised almost a third of all documented cases.

In April, a new Israeli report showed that global antisemitism experienced a “dramatic rise” throughout 2021, and that the number of “violent assaults” against Jews was “rapidly escalating.”