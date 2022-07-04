Multiple fatalities reported in shooting at July 4th parade in Chicago suburb

Reports that suspect barricaded inside of a grocery store with hostages in Highland Park

Gunfire erupted at a Fourth of July parade route in the wealthy Chicago suburb of Highland Park on Monday, the Lake County Sheriff's office said.

There were reports of multiple fatalities amid an active shooter situation with the suspect barricaded inside of a grocery store with hostages.

"STAY OUT OF THE AREA - allow law-enforcement and first responders to do their work," the sheriff's department said on Twitter, adding that deputies were assisting Highland Park police.

WGN TV, citing unidentified law enforcement sources, said at least one person was feared dead with multiple injuries.

This is a developing story