Synagogue staffer among those killed in Highland Park shooting

Jacki Sundheim worked at North Congregation Isael in neighboring Glencoe

A senior staffer at a local synagogue was among the victims of Monday's shooting rampage at a Fourth of July parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park.

Jacki Sundheim, who worked at North Shore Congregation Israel (NSCI) in neighboring Glencoe, was identified on Monday night as one of the at least six people gunned down during the Independence Day celebration.

Sundheim was the Reform synagogue’s events and b’nei mitzvah coordinator, according to its website.

“Jacki was a lifelong congregant of NSCI and a cherished member of NSCI’s staff team for decades,” the synagogue said in an email to congregants.” Jacki’s work, kindness and warmth touched us all.”

The synagogue said she was survived by her husband Bruce and daughter Leah.

At least 30 people were wounded in the mass shooting when a gunman opened fire from a rooftop during the parade in the affluent Chicago suburb, home to a large Jewish community.

After a massive manhunt and a brief car chase, 22-year-old Robert Crimo was taken into custody on Monday as a "person of interest" in the shooting.

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said that he was "devastated" to hear of the shooting, emphasizing that "Israel stands with our American friends."

According to the Prime Minister's Office, Lapid spoke with Israeli Consul General to the Midwest Yinam Cohen, who updated him on the situation, including casualties among the Jewish community.