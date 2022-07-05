Jews identified among victims of July 4 shooting, attack planned for weeks

Crimo was dressed in women's clothing to conceal his facial tattoos and escape

Israeli Consul General in Chicago Yinam Cohen confirmed that two of the six fatalities in the July 4 mass shooting were Jews with other two victims likely also being members of the local Jewish community.

The mass shooting that took place during a July 4 parade in a Chicago suburb on Monday, was pre-planned, police reported. Highland Park has a large Jewish community with one of the victims, Jacki Sundheim, identified as an events coordinator at a nearby Reform synagogue, according to The Times of Israel.

Police announced on Tuesday that the alleged shooter, a 21-year-old Robert Crimo, targeted the victims randomly but planned his attack in advance.

"We do believe Crimo pre-planned this attack for several weeks. He brought a high-powered rifle to this parade," police spokesman Chris Covelli was quoted as saying.

"Crimo was dressed in women's clothing, and investigators do believe he did this to conceal his facial tattoos and his identity during his escape," the official added.

Crimo fired more than 70 rounds from a rooftop leaving six people dead and more than two dozen wounded, lncluding children. He managed to blend in with the crowd and escape the scene but was arrested hours after the attack.