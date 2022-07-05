Ben & Jerry's sues to stop sale of ice cream rights to Israeli

Lawsuit 'essential to... protect the brand and social integrity Ben & Jerry's has spent decades building'

The Vermont-based Ben & Jerry’s ice cream is suing its parent company, Unilever, over a deal to sell its stake in the company to its Israeli licensee to settle a dispute over a boycott of the ice cream in West Bank settlements.

The subsidiary filed an injunction against the sale on Tuesday in the US Southern District Court of New York.

Legal action was “essential to... protect the brand and social integrity Ben & Jerry's has spent decades building,” according to court documents.

This sale to Avi Zinger, owner of Ben & Jerry's Israel, was “made without the consent of Ben & Jerry’s,” the filing said, violating the merger agreement with Unilever that allowed the company to retain the values and reputation of the founders.

The US ice cream company, which was founded by two American Jews, said last July it would stop selling ice cream in West Bank settlements.

Pro-Israel activists and Israeli politicians responded with outrage, as well as lawsuits in several US states against Unilever for violating anti-BDS laws, referring to the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement against Israel.

“As we said in our statement of 29th June, Unilever had the right to enter this arrangement,” the company said. The deal has already closed.”