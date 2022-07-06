Fourth of July shooter sized up local Chabad: report

'I watched him the whole time,' security director says

The shooter at a Fourth of July parade outside of Chicago allegedly staked out the local Chabad synagogue earlier this year during Passover, according to a report in the Jewish news outlet Forward.

“He was definitely sizing up the synagogue,” said Martin Blumenthal, volunteer security director for the congregation.

Robert Crimo, who was indicted on seven counts of 1st degree murder on Tuesday, was taken into custody Monday evening after a shooting in the morning left at least seven dead and more than 30 injured.

According to members of Central Avenue Synagogue, Crimo appeared during the last day of Passover this year.

Blumenthal said Crimo stood out wearing all black, including gloves. “He said his name was Bobby and he lived in the neighborhood. I watched him the whole time.”

“I profiled him. I knew what he was up to,” said Blumenthal.

Despite his suspicions, Blumenthal said he didn’t notify authorities, as Crimo "didn’t cause a disturbance or anything.”

After Crimo’s hearing Tuesday, Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart said there would be more charges in the future: "We anticipate dozens of more charges centered around each of the victims."

Police responded to at least two incidents involving Crimo in 2019, one involving threatens to kill his family members and a suicide attempt.