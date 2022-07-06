US says its own team examined bullet that killed journalist Abu Akleh

'Local experts, whether they were Israeli or Palestinian, did not conduct USSC’s examination of the bullet'

The US State Department said during a press briefing on Monday that its own team investigated the bullet that killed American-Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, denouncing claims that Israeli experts conducted the ballistics test.

State Department spokesperson Ned Price specified that two members from the team of the US Security Coordinator (USSC), which liaises with the Palestinian Authority (PA) on security assistance, examined the bullet.

“And just to be clear about this, the examination was conducted by two members of the USSC. These were the two forensics experts with a combined 42 years of experience,” Price said.

“Local experts, whether they were Israeli or Palestinian, did not conduct USSC’s examination of the bullet. The USSC had full custody of the bullet from the moment it was provided by the PA to the USSC until the moment it was returned by the USSC to the PA,” he added.

The prominent Al-Jazeera journalist Abu Akleh was shot and killed while she covered an operation in the West Bank on May 11. The Palestinian Authority handed over the bullet that killed Akleh to the US to conduct the ballistics test and determine who was responsible for the shot.

However, on Monday, the Israeli army said that the forensic analysis was conducted in an Israeli laboratory by local experts.

The results of the expertise were inconclusive with the bullet too damaged to come to clear results. The US issued a statement saying that the journalist was likely shot from an Israeli position but there was no evidence that the killing was intentional.

Palestinian representatives expressed disappointment with the investigation, accusing the US of covering up the truth.