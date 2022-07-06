US July 4 parade gunman considered second attack

'He seriously contemplated using the firearm he had in his vehicle to commit another shooting'

Robert Crimo, the 21-year-old man arrested for a mass shooting at a July 4 parade in an affluent Chicago suburb, confessed and admitted he considered a second attack while on the run, officials said Wednesday.

Illinois State Police also addressed mounting questions about how Crimo, who had a history of mental health problems and threatening behavior, was allowed to purchase at least five firearms legally.

After fleeing the parade shooting scene in Highland Park, Illinois, on Monday, Crimo drove to nearby Madison, Wisconsin, where he thought about carrying out another attack, police said.

"He did see a celebration that was occurring in Madison, and he seriously contemplated using the firearm he had in his vehicle to commit another shooting," police spokesman Christopher Covelli told reporters.

Prosecutor Ben Dillon said during a bond hearing for Crimo that he had confessed to police that he carried out the shooting in Highland Park, which left seven people dead and dozens injured.

Judge Theodore Potkonjak ordered Crimo, charged with seven counts of first-degree murder, to be held without bail and to appear on July 28 for a preliminary hearing.

Crimo, dressed in a black shirt, appeared by video and listened impassively as prosecutors recounted the details of the shooting.

The judge asked him if he had a lawyer, and he responded that he did not. So the judge appointed a public defender for him.

The prosecutor Dillon said Crimo had "provided a voluntary statement confessing to his actions."

Crimo climbed onto a rooftop overlooking the parade route armed with a semi-automatic rifle, he said.

"(He) dressed up as a girl and covered his tattoos with makeup" to conceal his identity, Dillon added.

Crimo has several distinctive facial tattoos, including the word "Awake" above his left eyebrow and the number "47" on his temple.