US basketball star Brittney Griner pleads guilty to drug charges in Russia

Griner faces up to 10 years behind bars for bringing vape cartridges into the country

US basketball player Brittney Griner pleaded guilty Thursday to drug smuggling charges in a Russian court but denied intending to break the law.

Griner, 31, detained in February days before Russia sent troops to Ukraine, faces up to 10 years behind bars for bringing vape cartridges into the country. The star of the Women's National Basketball Association (WBNA) told a court in the town of Khimki outside Moscow that she "would like to plead guilty" to all the charges and stressed she had "no intention" of breaking any Russian law.

"I was in a rush packing. And the cartridges accidentally ended up in my bag," Griner said.

Her lawyer Alexander Boykov called for "as soft a sentence as possible." He added that Griner had "appreciated" receiving a letter from US President Joe Biden, who said on Wednesday that he would make bringing her home a "priority."

In a call with Griner's wife, Biden said the star was "wrongfully detained under intolerable circumstances." The US leader said he had written to the WBNA star, after she had sent him a hand-written letter presented to the White House on July 4, US Independence Day.

"I realize you are dealing with so much, but please don't forget about me and the other American Detainees," Griner wrote.

Moscow hit back, saying that US "hype" over Griner would not help her case.

"The hype and working on the public, with all the love for this genre among modern politicians, currently only disturbs (the court process)," Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said.

"It does not just distract from the case but creates interference in the core sense of the word. Silence is needed here," he added, noting that letters between Griner and Biden would not help the star's fate.

"It is not correspondence of this kind that can help, but a serious perception by the American side of the signals they received from Moscow, through specialized channels," he said.

The 31-year-old basketball star came to Russia in February to play club basketball during the US off-season - a common path for American stars seeking additional income. A two-time Olympic gold medalist was detained at a Moscow airport after she was found carrying vape cartridges with cannabis oil in her luggage.