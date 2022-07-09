Blinken: Talks with Chinese FM 'candid and constructive'

Blinken voiced concerns over issues including Taiwan, Hong Kong, human rights, and Ukraine

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Saturday that rare talks with his Chinese counterpart in Indonesia were "constructive" but he voiced alarm over issues including Taiwan and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

"Despite the complexities of our relationship, I can say with some confidence that our delegations found today's discussions useful, candid, and constructive," Blinken said after an unusually long five hours of talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

But Blinken said he also voiced concerns over issues including Taiwan, Hong Kong, human rights, and Ukraine.

"I conveyed deep concerns of the United States regarding Beijing's increasingly provocative rhetoric and activity towards Taiwan and the vital importance of maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait," Blinken said.

He also called for China to distance itself from Russia, a day after Group of 20 (G20) talks in Bali where Western nations directly criticized Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov over the war in Ukraine.

Blinken said he told Wang that "this really is a moment where we all have to stand up, as we heard country after country in the G20 do - to condemn the aggression, to demand among other things that Russia allow access to food that is stuck in Ukraine.”

He added there were "no signs" Moscow was willing to engage after it faced a barrage of criticism at the G20 talks a day earlier.