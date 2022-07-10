US President Biden signs executive order on abortion

'What we're witnessing wasn't a constitutional judgment; it was an exercise in raw political power'

United States President Joe Biden signed an executive order on Friday to ease access to services to terminate pregnancies after the Supreme Court overturned the right to an abortion.

Biden, a Democrat, has been under pressure from his party to take action after the landmark decision last month to overturn Roe v. Wade, which upended roughly 50 years of protections for women's reproductive rights.

The order directs the government's health department to expand access to "medication abortion" - pills prescribed to end pregnancies - and ensure women have access to emergency medical care, family planning services and contraception.

It also mentions protecting doctors, women who travel for abortions and mobile abortion clinics at state borders.

However, the order offered few specifics and promises to have limited impact in practice, since US states can make laws restricting abortion and access to medication.

"What we're witnessing wasn't a constitutional judgment; it was an exercise in raw political power," Biden told reporters at the White House, according to Reuters.

"We cannot allow an out-of-control Supreme Court, working in conjunction with extremist elements of the Republican party, to take away freedoms and our personal autonomy."

Protecting abortion rights is a top issue for women Democrats, Reuters polling shows, and more than 70 percent of Americans think the matter should be left to a woman and her doctor.