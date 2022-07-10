Biden: Direct flight between Israel and Saudi Arabia a 'small symbol' of warming relations

'I know that there are many who disagree with my decision to travel to Saudi Arabia,' Biden writes

United States President Joe Biden's flight from Israel to Saudi Arabia would be a small symbol of "budding relations and steps towards normalization," the president said in a Washington Post op-ed on Saturday.

Biden also defended his decision to travel to Saudi Arabia, saying human rights would be on his agenda as he gave a preview of his trip.

"I know that there are many who disagree with my decision to travel to Saudi Arabia. My views on human rights are clear and long-standing, and fundamental freedoms are always on the agenda when I travel abroad," Biden wrote.

He will hold bilateral talks with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz and his leadership team, including Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on his visit to the Middle East next week, where he will first stop in Israel.

Biden said he would be the first president to fly from Israel to Jiddah, Saudi Arabia.

"In Israel, we helped end a war in Gaza — which could easily have lasted months — in just 11 days," Biden wrote. "We’ve worked with Israel, Egypt, Qatar and Jordan to maintain the peace without permitting terrorists to rearm."

"I will be the first president to visit the Middle East since 9/11 without US troops engaged in a combat mission there. It's my aim to keep it that way." Biden said.