Biden weighs authority to declare public health emergency over US abortion ruling

‘We can do a lot of things to accommodate the rights of women’

US President Joe Biden said on Sunday that he asked his administration to look into whether he has authority to declare a public health emergency after the Supreme Court overturned the right to an abortion.

During a bike ride near his residence in Delaware Biden told reporters, who asked about the possibility of declaring a public health emergency over the abortion issue, that he was asking his staff to see “whether I have the authority”, according to Reuters.

The president added that his goal was to protect abortion rights through legislation. Biden also addressed the protesters, who gathered outside the White House.

“Keep protesting. Keep making your point. It’s critically important," he said. "We can do a lot of things to accommodate the rights of women," the US leader was quoted as saying.

Earlier on Friday, Biden signed an executive order to ease access to services to terminate pregnancies. The document orders the state health department to expand access to "medication abortion" as well as ensure that women have access to emergency medical care, family planning services and contraception. The order is also aimed at protecting doctors, women who travel for abortions and mobile abortion clinics at state borders.

The US Supreme Court ended the right to abortion by overturning the landmark 1973 "Roe v Wade" decision saying that individual states can now permit or restrict the procedure themselves. The ruling sparked a wave of protests putting pressure on Biden, especially from his Democratic party, for which reproductive rights is one of the key issues.