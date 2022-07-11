US weighs possible resumption of offensive arms sales to Saudis

Internal US deliberations are informal and at an early stage, two sources say to Reuters

The United States' Biden administration is discussing the possible lifting of its ban on selling offensive weapons to Saudi Arabia, Reuters reported Monday, citing four people familiar with the matter.

However, any final decision is expected to hinge on whether Riyadh progresses toward ending the war in neighboring Yemen.

Senior Saudi officials pressed their US counterparts to scrap a policy of selling only defensive arms to its top Gulf partner in several meetings in Riyadh and Washington in recent months, three of the sources said ahead of President Joe Biden’s visit to the kingdom this week.

Internal US deliberations are informal and at an early stage, two sources said, and no decision is imminent. A US official told Reuters that there were no discussions on offensive weapons underway with the Saudis "at this time."

Biden signaled that he was looking to reset strained relations with Saudi Arabia as he prepared for his trip. He aims to increase Gulf oil supplies and closer Arab security ties with Israel to counter Iran.

Yet, any move to rescind restrictions on offensive weapons is sure to draw opposition in Congress, Reuters reported. Several of Biden's fellow Democrats and opposition Republicans are vocal critics of Saudi Arabia.

The sources stressed to Reuters that no announcement was expected around Biden’s July 13-16 trip, which will include stops in Israel and the West Bank.