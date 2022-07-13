Biden speaks with family of Shireen Abu Akleh by phone

Akleh's family have asked for a meeting with Biden during his visit to the Jewish state

US President Joe Biden spoke by phone with the family of Shireen Abu Akleh, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Wednesday.

Abu Akleh, the American-Palestinian journalist for Al Jazeera, was killed in May while covering an Israeli military operation in the West Bank.

During the call, Biden invited the journalist's family to meet him in Washington. Sullivan also said that Akleh should be discussed during Biden’s visit to Israel, which began on Wednesday.

The origin of the shot that killed the correspondent has been debated since the incident.

According to the forensic analysis conducted by the Palestinian Authority, the bullet came from an Israeli military weapon. In contrast, an Israeli-American counter-analysis conducted earlier this month showed that it was impossible to identify its origin.

In their conclusions, the United States mentioned that "in all likelihood," the fatal bullet came from the Israeli camp, stressing that the journalist had not been targeted.

Akleh's family reacted strongly to the American statements, saying there was no doubt that the Israeli army had killed the journalist and that the American report was intended to "conceal the truth."

Her relatives have asked for a meeting with Biden during his visit to the Jewish state to push him to revise these conclusions. However, Biden declined the request, wishing to avoid offending his Israeli hosts while this matter remains extremely sensitive.