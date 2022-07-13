US consumer inflation rises to highest annual rate since 1981

Biden admits that his administration needs 'to make more progress, more quickly'

United States inflation surged to a new peak of 9.1 percent in June, according to government-released data on Wednesday.

This further squeezes American families and places heaping pressure on US President Joe Biden, whose approval rating took a battering from the relentless rise in prices.

The data showed a sharp, faster-than-expected increase in the consumer price index compared to May, driven by significant increases in gasoline prices. The 9.1 percent CPI spike over the past 12 months to June was the fastest increase since November 1981, the Labor Department reported.

Energy contributed half of the monthly increase, as gasoline jumped 11.2 percent last month and a staggering 59.9 percent over the past year. Overall, energy prices posted their most significant annual increase since April 1980.

While acknowledging the inflation rate was "unacceptably high," Biden argued that it was also "out of date" as it did not reflect a clear drop in energy prices since mid-June.

The recent price drop provided "important breathing room for American families. And other commodities like wheat have fallen sharply since this report," Biden said in a statement.

His government reported last Friday that the economy created 372,000 jobs in June, with a broader measure of unemployment falling to a record low.

Insisting that tackling inflation was the top priority, Biden admitted his administration needed "to make more progress, more quickly, in getting price increases under control."

The war in Ukraine has pushed global energy and food prices higher, and US gas prices at the pump last month hit a record of more than $5 a gallon.