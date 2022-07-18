US Marines successfully test air defense system using Iron Dome parts

'Once again, the Iron Dome has proven its effectiveness and operational capabilities in combat scenarios'

The United States Marine Corps conducted a series of trials on a prototype air defense system based on Israel's Iron Dome, Israel's Defense Ministry said Monday.

Named the Medium-Range Intercept Capability (MRIC), the system combines the Iron Dome's launcher and Tamir interceptor missiles with the Marines' radar and command center.

The MRIC hit several targets launched simultaneously in the first trial, according to the ministry.

“At its peak, numerous in-air targets, each with its own unique flight trajectory and velocity, surrounded the MRIC prototype. Upon firing, MRIC successfully hit each target using the Tamir missile,” read a statement released by the Marine Corps.

The tests were conducted at the US military's White Sands test range with assistance from the Rafael defense contractor.

“Once again, the Iron Dome has proven its effectiveness and operational capabilities in combat scenarios,” said Pini Yungman, Executive Vice President of Rafael’s Air and Missile Defense Division, according to The Times of Israel.

“Rafael is proud to continue proving itself as a world leader in developing the most advanced defense systems, which have proven themselves time after time.”

According to the ministry, the prototype is “tailored to existing USMC assets and expeditionary requirements.”

“This test has proven the Iron Dome Tamir Interceptor and associated ground components can be integrated quickly and efficiently in any relevant defense architecture and intercept various aerial threats successfully in complex and advanced scenarios,” said the Defense Ministry’s Missile Defense Organization head Moshe Patel.