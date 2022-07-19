US puts Russia on human trafficking, child soldier lists

Russia appeared frequently throughout the report because of its invasion of Ukraine

The United States on Tuesday placed Russia on a list of countries engaged in a “policy or pattern” of human trafficking, forced labor, or whose security forces or government-backed armed groups recruit or use child soldiers.

In its annual report on human trafficking, the US State Department included for the first time a “State-Sponsored Trafficking in Persons” section.

Russia appeared frequently throughout the report because of its invasion of Ukraine and what the document called the vulnerability to human trafficking of millions of refugees who fled their country.

In March, it was reported that at intake centers around Ukraine – such as in Poland – some who offer their services to refugees are instead looking to exploit the situation, kidnapping and trafficking them instead of taking them to a promised destination.

Many of those feeling are women and children, leaving behind their husbands who stayed to fight Russia’s assault. Those women and children are vulnerable to falling victim to being coerced into prostitution or other forms of exploitation.

The Russian embassy in Washington did not respond to a request for comment on the allegations.

In addition to Russia, the new section listed Afghanistan, Burma (Myanmar), Cuba, Iran, North Korea, and five other countries for participating in human trafficking, forced labor in state-affiliated sectors, sexual slavery in government camps, and the employment or recruitment of child soldiers.

Back in 2017, the US listed China, Sudan, and North Korea as the world’s worst human trafficking offenders.