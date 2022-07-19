Former US envoy to UN concerned over drop in Christian support for Israel

'We have to remind everyone why Israel matters, why America-Israeli alliance is so strong'

Former US ambassador to UN Nikki Haley said in an interview to i24NEWS on Monday that she was concerned with a slight drop in support for Israel among American Christians.

Commenting on recent surveys indicating a decrease in support toward the Jewish state, especially among young Christians in the US, Haley said she wanted everyone to share her love for Israel.

“Of course it concerns me because I want everybody to love Israel as much as I love Israel, I want everyone to see that it’s a bright spot in a tough neighborhood that represents democracy and freedom and all that is great and so yes, it concerns me but I don’t think we can’t recover from it,” she noted.

“We have to remind everyone why Israel matters, why America-Israeli alliance is so strong and why it needs to continue to be strong,” Haley added.

She mentioned the Abraham Accords, a US-negotiated normalization deal between Israel and a number of Arab countries, as an example of how it could be done. Haley stressed that the 2020 agreement was reached primarily “because Arab countries need Israel.” She listed intelligence, innovation and security as just a few areas of possible cooperation with the Jewish state.

Haley also commented on US President Joe Biden’s meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during his recent trip to the Middle East, which sparked criticism among the civil rights community as the US officials previously accused Saudi de facto leader of staging a murder of prominent journalist and activist Jamal Khashoggi.

The former US ambassador said that it would’ve been “short-sighted” to treat Saudi Arabia as “pariah,” because the Gulf state is an important ally against a common threat coming from Iran.

“You can’t deal with Iran on diplomacy. They had proven it to us many times over many decades. They deal with one way and that’s thuggery, that’s terrorism, and we are not going to put up with it,” she added, noting that the US had "to be tough with Iran" and support Israel's stance on it.