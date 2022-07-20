US House passes bill to protect same-sex rights

Democrats garner support of 47 Republicans as bill passes by more than 100 votes

A bill to protect same-sex rights in the US passed in the House of Representatives on Tuesday, although it still must pass in the Senate before it arrives at US President Joe Biden's desk for ratification.

Earning bipartisan support, 47 Republicans joined Democrats for the bill to pass 267 to 157. If passed into law, the Respect for Marriage Act would grant federal protection for same-sex couples to marry, as well as interracial couples.

“This week, the House will pass two more bills to protect freedom in our nation, as extremist Justices and lawmakers take aim at more of our basic rights," Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi wrote to House Democrats.

"Our Right to Contraception Act will preserve the essential protections found in Griswold v. Connecticut. Our Respect for Marriage Act -- which, proudly, is bipartisan and bicameral -- will defend the right to marry whomever you love, as found in Obergefell v. Hodges and Loving v. Virginia."

For the measure to come onto the Senate floor for a vote, Democrats must enlist at least 10 Republicans to overcome a filibuster by opponents of the bill.

After the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, which protected women’s abortion rights since 1973, liberals in the US fear the court could turn back other critical decisions.

Conservative Justice Clarence Thomas signaled in his opinion that the court could revisit other rulings, such as those relating to same-sex marriage and contraception.