Georgia school logo resembling Nazi symbol sparks outrage

The Cobb County School District in the US state of Georgia said Tuesday that it stopped the rollout of a new logo for East Side Elementary in Marietta after local parents noted that it resembled a Nazi symbol.

The logo depicting an eagle, which is a school’s mascot, was presented to parents on Monday. The message from school said that the symbol was chosen to represent “the eagle soaring with excellence” that honored the school history, but was instead compared with the Nazi eagle from 1920s that became a symbol of white suprematists worldwide, The Washington Post reported.

“I don’t want to see my kids wearing that on their shirt,” one of the parents, Mike Albuquerque, was quoted as saying.

“Really it’s a big oversight of the county and everyone involved in the process who reviewed that, to not call out the fact that this looks like Nazi iconography,” he added.

East Side Elementary is located across the street from a synagogue. The school district issued a statement saying that it halted the rollout of the logo.

“We understand and strongly agree that similarities to Nazi symbolism are unacceptable,” the district said in a statement.

“Although this design was based on the US Army colonel’s eagle wings, stakeholder input has been and continues to be important to our schools,” the statement underlined.

This is not the first incident that sparked concerns over antisemitism in the Cobb County, which has one of the biggest Jewish communities in the state. Last year graffiti depicting swastikas was discovered in two county high schools during the Jewish High Holidays. Earlier this year, several East Cobb Middle School students were disciplined for displaying “hateful and antisemitic imagery,” on social media.