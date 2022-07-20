US praises Jordanian for combating human trafficking

'Major Mohammad Al Khlaifat has striven to eliminate human trafficking in Jordan,' US Secretary of State says

The US State Department praised a Jordanian police officer for his efforts in combating human trafficking, dubbing him a “hero” at this year’s Trafficking in Persons Report Hero Award.

The announcement came as the annual US report Trafficking in Persons on human trafficking was released, The National reported.

On Tuesday, the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken presented this year’s winner Major Mohammad Al Khlaifat in Washington.

“Major Mohammad Al Khlaifat has striven to eliminate human trafficking in Jordan by leading the Public Security Directorate’s Counter Trafficking Unit, a police unit with embedded Ministry of Labour and Ministry of Health personnel, and also by proactively identifying and supporting trafficking victims,” the report stated.

In 2020, Khlaifat became the head of the trafficking unit in Jordan, with the focus on strengthening the cooperation between different agencies in the Jordanian government, including the civil society and non-governmental organizations, the daily reported.

“He initiated new ways to collaborate with the Ministry of Social Development and the Jordanian Women’s Union to ensure trafficking victims received responsive and equitable protection and support services,” the report said.

The US report also gave Bahrain the highest rank in its three-level system for fighting and preventing trafficking.

Nearly 25 million people are victims of human trafficking globally, with around 20 million victims of labor trafficking, according to the Human Trafficking Institute.