United States: President Biden to announce executive actions on climate

US President Joe Biden is set to announce a series of executive actions aimed at addressing the climate change crisis on Wednesday.

Democratic lawmakers and environmental groups have been calling for the White House to take aggressive measures on climate change. This comes after Democratic Senator Joe Manchin said he was not ready to support key climate provisions in Congress, a critical loss in the evenly divided Senate.

In a visit to the state of Massachusetts, Biden will stress that climate change is "an existential threat to our nation and to the world" and will make clear that "if Congress is not going to act on this emergency, then he will," said a White House official, according to Reuters.

Biden will visit a former coal-fired power plant that has become a manufacturing hub for undersea cables that will support Massachusetts’s offshore wind industry.

While there, he will unveil a set of executive actions that includes steps to protect communities facing extreme heat with money from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Health and Human Services Department's Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).

The official said Biden would also announce additional actions to boost the domestic offshore wind industry.

Biden promised tough action on climate change in his presidential campaign and pledged in international climate negotiations to cut climate pollution by 50 percent by 2030 and reach 100 percent clean electricity by 2035.