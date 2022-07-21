US President Biden tests positive for Covid with 'mild symptoms'

'He is fully vaccinated and twice boosted and experiencing very mild symptoms'

A statement from White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that Thursday morning US President Joe Biden tested positive for Covid-19.

"He is fully vaccinated and twice boosted and experiencing very mild symptoms. He has begun taking Paxlovid. Consistent with CDC (The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines, he will isolate at the White House and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time," the statement said.

Biden is expected to participate in his planned meetings at the White House this morning via phone and Zoom from the president's residence. Consistent with the White House protocol for positive Covid cases, he will continue to work in isolation until he tests negative.

All close contacts of the president will be informed during the day, including any members of US Congress and the press who interacted with Biden the day before. The president's last previous test for Covid was Tuesday, when he had a negative result.