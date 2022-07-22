US Capitol riot: Trump ‘blazed a path of lawlessness, corruption’

Trump denies wrongdoing: 'These hearings are as fake and illegitimate as Joe Biden'

The committee probing the assault on the US Capitol laid out a searing indictment on Thursday of Donald Trump’s refusal to halt or condemn the violence, and insisted he should be held accountable.

Former US president Trump sat for hours watching the January 6, 2021 attack unfold on live TV, ignoring pleas by his children and other close advisors to urge his supporters to stop the riot, witnesses told the House of Representatives Select Committee.

The committee used its eighth hearing this summer to detail what members called Trump’s refusal to act for the 187 minutes between the end of his inflammatory speech calling on supporters to march on the Capitol, and him telling them to go home.

Trump "recklessly blazed a path of lawlessness and corruption" as he sought to overturn the results of the 2020 US election, said committee chairman Bennie Thompson.

There must be "accountability" for what he called an attack on democracy and Trump’s gross dereliction of presidential duty.

More than 140 police officers were injured in the onslaught, while one rioter was shot and killed by Capitol police. The assault also delayed the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory in the November 2020 election.

More than 850 people have been charged with taking part in the riot, with more than 325 guilty pleas so far.

Trump denies wrongdoing and continues to claim that he lost the election because of widespread fraud: “These hearings are as fake and illegitimate as Joe Biden,” Trump spokesperson Liz Harrington said during the hearing on his Truth Social platform.