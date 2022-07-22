Biden condition 'improved' since Covid diagnosis

Biden's pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate, oxygen saturation 'remain entirely normal'

President Joe Biden's Covid symptoms "have improved" and his key vital signs including blood pressure remain normal, his White House physician said Friday a day after the US leader tested positive.

"His symptoms have improved," and while his temperature rose slightly to 99.4 degrees Fahrenheit (37.4 Celsius), he was treated with acetaminophen and his temperature has since remained normal, doctor Kevin O'Connor wrote in a memorandum to the White House press secretary.

"The president is tolerating treatment well," including the antiviral pill Paxlovid, and his pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and oxygen saturation "remain entirely normal," according to O'Connor.