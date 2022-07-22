Ex-Trump aide Bannon found guilty of contempt after defying Jan subpoena

The Republican strategist faces up to 2 years in prison

Steve Bannon, a longtime ally of former President Donald Trump was convicted on Friday of contempt charges for defying a congressional subpoena from the House committee investigating the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol.

Bannon, 68, was convicted after a four-day trial in federal court in Washington on two counts: one for refusing to appear for a deposition and the other for refusing to provide documents in response to the committee’s subpoena.

The veteran Republican political consultant and strategist faces up to two years in federal prison when he’s sentenced on October 21. Each count carries a minimum sentence of 30 days in jail.

The committee sought Bannon’s testimony about the storming of Congress by Trump supporters trying to overturn his 2020 election defeat.

Presenting the government's case, prosecutor Amanda Vaughn told the jury that Bannon was "not above the law" and had made a "deliberate decision" not to obey the subpoena.

Bannon’s attorney Evan Corcoran told jurors Friday in his closing arguments that those deadlines were mere “placeholders” while lawyers on each side negotiated terms.

Corcoran said the committee “rushed to judgment” because it “wanted to make an example of Steve Bannon.”