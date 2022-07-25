Two dead, five wounded in shooting at Los Angeles park

The shooting victims, four men and three women, ranged in age from 23 to 54

A Sunday shooting at an informal car show in San Pedro, Los Angeles left two people dead and five others wounded, the local fire department said.

Paramedics took seven people to area hospitals, and two of them, a man and a woman, later died from their wounds, said Brian Humphrey, a fire department spokesman, according to Reuters.

The shooting victims, four men and three women, ranged in age from 23 to 54, Humphrey said, but he could offer no information about what caused the confrontation.

Rather than an officially scheduled event, the car show was an informal gathering. As part of Southern California car culture, owners of classic cars and low riders often gather in public places to show off their rides.

Peck Park is a community center in San Pedro with a baseball diamond, skateboard park, gymnasium and walking trails, according to the city's parks and recreation website.

San Pedro, at the southwestern edge of the city, is home to the Port of Angeles, the most significant container point in the United States.

Police had yet to report whether they had identified any suspects.

Although police offered no details of the shooting, they were able to rule out classifying it as an active shooter situation quickly, Officer Luis Garcia said, indicating officers did not see the continued danger of a random mass shooting.

This is the latest in a series of shootings in the United States.