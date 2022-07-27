Teva reaches tentative agreement for $4.25 opioid settlement

Iowa prosecutor 'expect(s) these funds to make a significant difference in preventing fatal overdoses'

Israel’s Teva Pharmaceuticals reached a tentative deal on Tuesday for $4.25 billion in settlement for its part in the US opioid epidemic, which will be paid over 13 years.

“Teva has reached an agreement in principle with the working group of states' attorneys general, counsel for Native American tribes, and plaintiff's lawyers representing the states and subdivisions, on the primary financial terms of a nationwide opioids settlement," Teva said in a statement announcing financial results from the second yearly quarter.

In the deal, which is yet to be finalized, Teva admits no wrongdoing for the more than 500,000 people who lost their lives in the past 20 years in opioid-related deaths.

"Teva will pay up to $4.25 billion (including the already settled cases) plus approximately $100 million for the tribes, spread over 13 years.”

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1552048717749952518 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The amount includes $1.2 billion to fund Narcan, a drug used to treat overdose, with much of the rest going to federal and state governments.

Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller hailed the deal as "another major step in addressing the opioid crisis. We expect these funds to make a significant difference in preventing fatal overdoses and treating opioid addiction disorder.”

In February, Johnson & Johnson and three large drug distributors reached a $26 billion settlement.

Other pharmaceutical giants have faced intense litigation over the opioid epidemic, widely blamed on Purdue Pharma’s aggressive marketing for its opioid painkiller, OxyContin. Purdue filed for bankruptcy in September 2019 after its legal issues.

Purdue was run by the Sackler family, a US Jewish family with a long history of philanthropy in Israel.