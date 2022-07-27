US Justice Department probes Trump attempts to overturn 2020 election - report

Prosecutors requested to speak to ex-president Donald Trump, his lawyers and other members of inner circle

The US Justice Department investigates former president Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn 2020 election results, sources said on Tuesday.

The investigation that involves interviews with former White House officials is a part of the department's criminal probe into attempts to overturn Trump’s defeat with the January 6 attack on the US Capitol in 2021, The Washington Post reported, citing four people familiar with the case.

Among those interviewed was Marc Short, the former chief of staff to ex-Vice President Mike Pence. Earlier on Monday he confirmed that he testified to a federal grand jury that investigates the Capitol riot.

Short is the most high-profile official to appear before the jury so far. According to the anonymous sources, prosecutors, who question witnesses before the jury, requested to speak to Trump, his lawyers and other members of his inner circle in recent days.

The prosecutors also asked for hours of detailed questions about Trump’s meetings in December 2020 and January 2021 focusing on the level of former president’s involvement in the fake electors plot initiated by Trump’s outside lawyers.

Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco has previously confirmed that the Justice Department was reviewing referrals about slates of fake electors that were sent to the National Archives. In April the department's investigators also received phone records of Trump administration's key figures and aides, including former chief of staff Mark Meadows.

On Tuesday Trump returned to Washington for the first time since losing elections to US President Joe Biden. Addressing the right-wing America First Policy Institute, he hinted that he may run for president again in 2024.