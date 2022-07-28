US President Biden discusses Taiwan, trade dispute with China’s Xi Jinping

'Tensions over China's aggressive, coercive behavior in the Indo-Pacific' are high on the agenda

President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping spoke by phone Thursday on mounting tensions over Taiwan, a festering trade dispute and their bid to keep the superpower rivalry in check.

The White House said the phone call started at 1233 GMT. A statement would be issued after the call ended, a spokesman said.

While this was Biden's fifth talk with Xi since becoming president a year and a half ago, mistrust between the two countries is deepening. Already stuck in a trade war, Beijing and Washington increasingly risk open conflict over Taiwan, with little sign of resolution on either front.

"Tensions over China's aggressive, coercive behavior in the Indo-Pacific" will be high on the agenda, said White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby.

The latest flashpoint is a possible trip by Biden ally and speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, to the island, which Beijing claims is part of China but has its own distinct, democratic government.

Although US officials frequently visit Taiwan, separated by a narrow strip of water from the Chinese mainland, Beijing considers a Pelosi trip as a major provocation. She's second in line to the US presidency and given her position may travel with military transport.

Washington will "bear the consequences" if the trip, which Pelosi has yet to confirm, goes ahead, China warned Wednesday.

According to the White House, Biden's chief goal is to establish "guardrails" for the two superpowers. This is meant to ensure that while they sharply disagree on democracy, and are increasingly rivals on the geopolitical stage, they can avoid open conflict.

"He wants to make sure that the lines of communication with President Xi on all the issues, whether they're issues again that we agree on or issues where we have significant difficulty with - that they can still pick up the phone and talk to one another candidly," Kirby said.

Asked whether Biden could lift some of the 25 percent import duties placed on billions of dollars of Chinese products by former president Donald Trump, Kirby said there was still no decision.

"We do believe... that the tariffs that were put in place by his predecessor were poorly designed. We believe that they've increased costs for American families and small businesses, as well as ranchers. And that's, you know, without actually addressing some of China's harmful trade practices," Kirby said.