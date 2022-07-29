US: Neo-Nazi former Marine plotted synagogue massacre

And other attacks 'to decrease number of minority residents' in US

A former US Marine plotted an attack against a synagogue in Long Island among other acts of mass murder and sexual assault with the goal to “decrease the number of minority residents” in the United States, Federal Bureau of Investigation prosecutors said this week.

Matthew Belanger, a member in the far-right neo-Nazi group “Rapekrieg,” was arrested on June 10 in New York and charged with trying to purchase an assault rifle and handgun under false pretenses.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1552682923882594307 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

In a July 14 court memo, prosecutors said that Belanger was in fact plotting very serious crimes as part of the neo-Nazi group, including an attack on an unnamed Long Island synagogue with firearms and homemade explosives.

The memo says Belanger trained with airsoft guns in the woods of Long Island as part of a plot to attack the “Zionist Order of Governments.”

He also apparently tried to foment anti-Semitic hate by posting from a phony Twitter account as a Jewish man named "Israel Shillingstein" and making derogatory statements about minority groups.

The memo also says Belanger was the subject of an FBI Joint Terrorism Taskforce investigation into allegedly plotting to “engage in widespread homicide and sexual assault.”

Belanger’s ideology, the memo says, is centered around a desire to reduce the number of nonwhite Americans and to rape “white women to increase the production of white children.”