Report: Ben & Jerry's talks on out-of-court deal on Israeli dispute with parent company break down

Talks did not work out because 'Ben & Jerry's does not want to cave on its social justice mission'

Ben & Jerry's and its parent company Unilever did not reach an out-of-court agreement on a dispute over the sale of the ice cream maker's Israeli business to a local licensee, a source with direct knowledge said, sending the issue back to a federal judge.

The maker of Chubby Hubby ice cream sued Unilever this month to block the sale of the Israeli business to the licensee, Avi Zinger, saying Unilever had guaranteed Ben & Jerry's the right to protect its brand when buying the company in 2000.

The Burlington, Vermont-based Ben & Jerry's said last year it was ending sales in "Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories" because it was "inconsistent" with its values, a move that ultimately led to the sale to Zinger.

Israel rejects the notion that its military presence in the West Bank amounts to an "occupation."

Ben & Jerry's and Unilever agreed in mid-July to try to reach a deal out-of-court by July 28.

The talks did not work out because Ben & Jerry's does not want to "cave" on its social mission and stance on Palestinian human rights, a source said.

Unilever's chief executive Alan Jope said this week on the company's quarterly earnings call that Ben & Jerry's "long-term future" is "squarely as part of Unilever."

"There is plenty for Ben & Jerry's to get their teeth into in their social justice mission without straying into geopolitics," he said.