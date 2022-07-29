Blinken, Russian FM hold ‘frank’ talks on prisoners, Ukraine

Antony Blinken told Sergei Lavrov 'the world will never recognize annexation'

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke Friday with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in their first contact since the Ukraine war, saying he pressed him to accept a proposal on freeing two Americans held in Russia.

"We had a frank and direct conversation. I pressed the Kremlin to accept the substantial proposal that we put forward," Blinken told reporters.

Blinken said on Wednesday he planned to contact Lavrov in a bid to free two Americans, basketball star Brittney Griner and former Marine Paul Whelan, to push forward a proposal issued several weeks earlier.

Griner was detained in Russia just days before Moscow launched its offensive in Ukraine. The 31-year-old athlete pleaded guilty to drug charges and is now on trial facing up to 10 years in prison.

The proposal reportedly includes swapping the two Americans, whose plight has drawn growing attention, for convicted Russian arms smuggler Viktor Bout.

Blinken said he also pressed Lavrov on Russia honoring a Turkish-brokered proposal to ship grain out of Ukraine.

A day after the warring parties agreed to unblock exports from the port, a Ukrainian military spokesman said Russian missiles struck grain processing facilities in Odesa, calling it a “spit in the face” of the UN and Turkish mediators.

The two officials also discussed purported plans by Moscow to annex additional parts of Ukraine seized by Russian troops.

Earlier this month, Lavrov said Moscow’s aims in Ukraine were no longer focused “only” on the breakaway eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, prompting the US to warn of signs that Russia was preparing to formally annex seized territory.

Blinken said he told Lavrov that "the world will never recognize annexation" and that Russia would be hit by additional costs.