New York: Man arrested outside home of dissident Iranian journalist

The journalist, Masih Alinejad, was the target of an international kidnapping plot in 2021

A man was arrested Thursday in New York's Brooklyn neighborhood while armed with an AK-47 assault rifle outside the home of a dissident Iranian journalist, local media reported.

Khalid Mehdiyev, 23, loaded his gun before approaching the area of the journalist's home, the New York Post reported. He was arrested for "loitering for two days."

In addition, police also found more than $1,000 in cash in a suitcase, a magazine of bullets, 66 rounds of ammunition and two different license plates in Mehdiyev's car.

Mehdiyev claimed that the suitcase was not his and that he knew nothing about the gun, before later confessing that the weapon belonged to him, The Jerusalem Post reported.

According to investigators, Mehdiyev walked around the journalist's property and peeked in her windows several times.

Masih Alinejad, the journalist, was not reported to have any connection with Mehdiyev. Alinejad has been vocal in her criticism of the Iranian government, specifically on women's rights. Alinejad founded the "My Stealthy Freedom" movement, which encourages women to remove their hijabs.

She was the target of an international kidnapping plot in 2021, orchestrated by an Iranian intelligence network, according to The New York Times, with four Iranians charged with conspiracy after they planned to kidnap Alinejad and forcibly take her to Iran.

Iran called the kidnapping allegations "baseless," NBC New York reported.

The investigation has been turned over to the FBI, who are investigating whether Mehdiyev acted alone.