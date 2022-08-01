US: Federal govt to announce $1 billion to states for floods, extreme heat

Meanwhile death toll from devastating flooding in Kentucky rises to 28

The White House is making more than $1 billion available to states to address flooding and extreme heat exacerbated by climate change.

Vice President Kamala Harris is set to announce the grant programs Monday at an event in Miami with the head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency and other officials. The competitive grants will help communities across the nation prepare for and respond to climate-related disasters.

“We know that the impacts of the climate crisis are here, and that we must invest in building resilience to protect our communities, infrastructure and economy,″ the White House said in a statement.

The announcement comes as Kentucky's governor predicted bodies will continue to be found "for weeks" as the death toll from devastating flooding rose to 28 and rescuers embarked on a long and grueling effort to locate victims.

Some areas in the mountainous region are still inaccessible following the flooding in the state's east that turned roads into rivers, washed out bridges and swept away houses. Off-and-on rain plus poor cell phone service are also complicating rescue efforts.

"This is one of the most devastating, deadly floods that we have seen in our history... And at a time that we're trying to dig out, it's raining," said Governor Andy Beshear.

While the region's topography makes it prone to flooding, experts are also blaming climate change.

The floods were the second major national disaster to strike Kentucky in seven months, following a swarm of tornadoes that claimed nearly 80 lives in the western part of the state in December.

US President Joe Biden declared a major disaster in Kentucky on Friday, allowing federal funding to be allocated to the state.