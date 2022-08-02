US shares details of ‘meticulously planned’ Al-Qaeda’s Zawahiri elimination

'For several years the US government has been aware of a network that we assessed supported Zawahiri'

Al-Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri was killed by an American drone strike after years of tracking him down, a US senior administration official said on Tuesday.

According to the official, the 71-year-old Egyptian, who is believed to be the mastermed behind Al-Qaeda’s terrorist operations, including the 9/11 attacks, was on the balcony of a three-storey house in the Afghan capital of Kabul, when targeted with two Hellfire missiles, AFP reported.

"We identified Zawahiri on multiple occasions for sustained periods of time on the balcony where he was ultimately struck," the official was quoted as saying.

Zawahiri was living with his wife, daughter and grandchildren in one of Kabul's most affluent neighborhoods, Sherpur, where several other villas were occupied by high-ranking Taliban officials and commanders.

The missiles appear not to have been ordinary Hellfires, whose high explosives could have destroyed the home, as photographs of the building show only a few windows on one floor blown out, and the rest intact. No other casualties were reported.

"Zawahiri’s family members were present in other parts of the safe house at the time of the strike and were purposely not targeted and were not harmed," the official stressed.

Washington described the operation as being as meticulously planned as the one which killed bin Laden in his Pakistan hideout in 2011. Despite the intelligence being aware that Al-Qaeda was operating in Afghanistan since the Taliban regained control of the county last August, finding Zawahiri was hard.

"For several years the US government has been aware of a network that we assessed supported Zawahiri," the official said.

According to him, it was only this year that US intelligence learned that Zawahiri's family moved to the Afghan capital. An attack plan developed over May and June.

The United States constantly monitored the residence to learn the family's pattern of life. They also studied the construction of the home, aiming to hit Zawahiri without threatening the building's structural integrity to minimize the risk to civilians.

Defense and intelligence officials finalized the plan in June and presented it to US President Joe Biden in the White House on July 1. The president asked detailed questions on the structure, weather issues, and the risk to civilians, the official said.

The final decision was made by Biden on July 25. It took place with key cabinet officials joining the final briefing, echoing the April 28, 2011 White House meeting where former president Barack Obama decided to deploy US special operations troops to enter Pakistan and get Osama bin Laden.

Biden announced the elimination of al-Zawahiri on Monday, saying “justice had been delivered” to the families of the 9/11 attacks.