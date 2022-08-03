US Congress approves Sweden, Finland NATO membership

Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Portugal, Slovakia, Spain and Turkey must approve for entrance into NATO

The US Senate overwhelmingly approved the memberships of Sweden and Finland into the North American Treaty Alliance (NATO) on Wednesday.

Ninety-five senators out of 100 voted to approve the Nordic countries, with only Republican Josh Hawley of Missouri opposing. His stance is that the US must focus on China and cannot afford to increase commitments in Europe.

The US constitution requires a two-thirds majority in Senate for international treaties to be approved. All new members of NATO must be approved by consensus.

The Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Portugal, Slovakia, Spain and Turkey are the only countries left to approve of Finland and Sweden's NATO membership.

Turkey has demanded concessions from both countries over support for groups it claims are terrorist organizations, which Finland and Sweden agreed to after a summit held last month in Spain.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned Sweden and Finland against joining NATO, as his country remains embroiled in the invasion of Ukraine.