Alex Jones ordered to pay $4.1 million to Sandy Hook parents

Conspiracy theorist and founder of InfoWars Alex Jones had claimed the shooting, which killed 26, was a hoax

A jury in Austin, Texas, on Thursday ordered Alex Jones, the conspiracy theorist and right-wing media personality known for InfoWars, to pay $4.1 million to the parents of a boy killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting.

Judge Maya Guerra Gamble earlier rejected a request by the defendant to order a mistrial over Jones’ lawyers mistakenly sending the plaintiff’s lawyers his cell phone records from the past two years.

Ned Heslin and Scarlett Lewis sought $150 million after Jones spread false claims that the shooting was a hoax. While the amount awarded is far less, Jones still faces additional lawsuits, with Free Speech Systems, InfoWars’ parent company, filing for bankruptcy last week.

Heslin and Lewis’ 6-year-old, Jesse Lewis, was killed in the Connecticut elementary school massacre, alongside 19 other children and six adult staff members.

Jones, a longtime supporter and ally of former US president Donald, claimed after the 2012 shooting the US government orchestrated the shooting to take guns away from Americans, although he admitted the shooting was “100 percent real” at the trial.

“It seems so incredible to me that we have to do this — that we have to implore you, to punish you — to get you to stop lying,” Lewis told Jones.

Heslin and Lewis recalled how Jones’ supporters harassed them over false claims on InfoWars, protracting the trauma of their son’s death.

The jury will now have to decide on any punitive damages against Jones, who has used his media platform to peddle other conspiracies that led to legal issues.

The plaintiff's lawyers said Thursday that the US House of Representatives' January 6 committee asked to receive Jones' phone records.