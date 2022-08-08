Report: Trump sought blind loyalty such as 'Nazi generals had to Hitler'

'You fucking generals, why can’t you be like the German generals?'

Enamored with bombastic military parades and other outer signs of martial virtue, former US president Donald Trump at one point voiced regret that top US national security officials failed to display toward him the kind of blind loyalty he believed generals in Nazi Germany had to Adolf Hitler.

This is a picture of the former leader that emerges from The Divider: Trump in the White House, 2017-2021, an upcoming book by Peter Baker and Susan Glasser excerpted in The New Yorker on Monday.

“You fucking generals, why can’t you be like the German generals?” an irate Trump allegedly told his White House chief of staff John Kelly, a US Marine Corps general, during what appears to have been a typical quarrel between the two.

Kelly protested that the upper echelons of the German military — unlike the top functionaries of the Nazi party, not synonymous with blind loyalty to the Führer — staged three assassination attempts on Hitler.

Trump brooked no contradiction, baldly denying historical fact.

“No, no, no, they were totally loyal to him,” he retorted.

On another occasion, Trump related to Kelly that while he was impressed by the overall grandeur of the Bastille Day parade in France, he was unpleasantly struck by the sight of several formations of wheelchair-bound veterans who had lost limbs in battle.

“Look, I don’t want any wounded guys in the parade,” Trump said. “This doesn’t look good for me.”

To Kelly's protestations that "those are the heroes," Trump brusquely replied “I don’t want them. It doesn’t look good for me.”

The book comes out in September, about a month after the expected release of another volume that already dropped a number of bombshells about the Republican firebrand, Jared Kushner's Breaking History: A White House Memoir.